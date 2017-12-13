Chandler Riggs Trolls Carl’s ‘Walking Dead’ Death With Hilarious Photo

Carl Grimes isn’t even in the ground yet but Chandler Riggs is already making jokes about his character’s death on The Walking Dead.

The young actor who will be making his exit from the AMC series shared a photoshopped image on Twitter, assuring fans he will be back on the show after Carl dies. “Don’t worry guys,” Riggs wrote. “I’ll be in the 2nd half of the season. In a white dress on a bridge.”

don’t worry guys, i’ll be in the 2nd half of the season. in a white dress on a bridge. pic.twitter.com/08L2fPbReS — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) December 13, 2017

Of course, the tweet is a joke in reference to Sarah Wayne Callie’s reappearance on the show after Lori’s death. The character died giving birth to Judith, prompting a very difficult time for Rick Grimes and causing hallucinations of his late wife.

It’s good to see the actor taking a lighter approach to his exit from the AMC series, after controversy was sparked on Facebook by a member of his family. Within the show, however, many characters will be left feeling similar effects as when Lori died. “He’s lost the things that he’s fighting this war for,” Rick actor Andrew Lincoln tells ComicBook.com. “That has a huge effect on him and it changes him irrevocably.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.