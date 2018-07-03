Marvel’s Jaimie Alexander Shares Petition to Bring Chris Hardwick Back

It’s been two weeks since Chris Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, wrote an open letter detailing years of abuse from the Talking Dead host, though she didn’t mention him by name in the piece. Since then, the host has been dropped from a couple of San Diego Comic-Con panels, and his show was taken off the air by AMC while an investigation into the allegations takes place.

While many online have stood with Dykstra during this time, a core of Walking Dead fans have been very vocal in their support of Hardwick, saying that AMC is wrong to bench him without any concrete evidence. Yesterday, former Marvel star Jaimie Alexander decided to join the side of Hardwick, and even shared a petition to have the network “bring him back.”

Before we go any further, it’s worth noting that AMC has not fired Chris Hardwick, nor has the network cancelled any of his shows. Instead, his series was simply sidelined while AMC takes some time to investigate the situation.

On Thursday, Alexander spoke out on Twitter in Hardwick’s defense. She wrote, “Guys- I’ve known Chris Hardwick for over 10 years. I knew him through his breakup with said accuser. With the personal knowledge I have regarding this situation I am choosing to follow my heart, my instincts, and support my friend.”

Alexander also tweeted out a link to a petition on Change.org, where fans are attempting to tell AMC that they want Hardwick back on the air, regardless of what the accusations might say.

The tweet reads, “Talking Dead Fans! Walking Dead Fans! Fear Fans! Bring Chris Hardwick! – Sign the petition!”

At the time of writing this article, nearly 12,000 people have signed the petition, which seems like quite a lot. However, when compared to the millions upon millions of viewers that watch The Walking Dead and Talking Dead each week, this is merely a drop in the bucket.

AMC will surely make a decision regarding Hardwick’s status sometime over the course of the summer, but don’t expect any petitions to have anything to do with the outcome.