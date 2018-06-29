Chris Hardwick’s Wife Makes First Official Statement On Chloe Dykstra’s Sexual Abuse Claims

Up until now, Chris Hardwick‘s wife Lydia Hearst had yet to make an official statement about the sexual abuse claims, but today she revealed just where she stands.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Chris Hardwick has been accused of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra, detailing the troubled relationship in a blog post. Hardwick has responded to the claims, denying any wrongdoing, and here is Lydia Hearst’s statement on the matter (via THR).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is not a statement in defense, this is a statement of defense,” Hearst said. “Defense for all the women who have been sexually abused, raped, trafficked, and tortured; defense of all the people who this movement was started for. Over the last year the #MeToo movement has rightly aimed a spotlight directly on women whose stories needed to be told,” said Hearst in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “As someone who has been involved in toxic relationships in the past, I know first-hand the importance of sharing these stories and do not take this situation lightly.”

“I have made the decision to come out in support of my husband not out of obligation, but out of necessity to speak the truth about the person I know,” Hearst said. “Chris is nothing but loving and compassionate and is the only person who has stood by me, never judged me, helped me heal, and feel whole. To defend my husband would be giving credence to any of these accusations. I will not do that. Chris Hardwick is a good man.”

She concluded the statement by saying “I believe that the truth will always win. #TimesUp because I know my truth and I believe in due process.”

Since the initial allegations, Hardwick’s AMC show has been sidelined and he’s been removed from panel hosting duties for BBC America and other appearances. He responded to the allegations with his own statement, part of which you can read below.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond. I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post,” Hardwick said. “Our three-year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

You can read Chloe Dykstra’s initial post here.