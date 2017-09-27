Daryl’s Mission Is Motivated By Glenn In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8

The Walking Dead‘s brutal seventh season will have some major carryover for certain characters in Season 8’s All Out War arc. Chief among the characters carrying torches for the fallen will Daryl Dixon.

While visiting the set of The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode, ComicBook.com caught up with Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus to hear about his character’s plans in the shows coming episodes and the events of the Season 7 premiere which aired almost a year ago will play a major role in the next batch of episodes.

After all, Daryl did spend a huge portion of a Season 7 locked naked in a closet being tortured by the Saviors with the guilt of Glenn Rhee’s death weighing on his conscious.

“Last season sucked,” Reedus said. “It sucked. [Daryl] wants revenge, he just is seeing red right now. And he’s gone through this whole thing with feeling the guilt and realizing Glenn wouldn’t have wanted him to give up like that and he’s fighting for himself, he’s fighting for the people that he loves and people that have gone before him. He just wants f—ing revenge. And I don’t know if there’s any way to talk him out of what he wants to do.”

The comments fall in line with Reedus teasing Daryl going “rogue” in Season 8 despite everyone else coming together to take on the Saviors. By the sound of it, there is no stopping Daryl now.

“I think he’s trying to get revenge,” Reedus said. “He’s trying to get revenge, he wants to kill some certain people.” Immediately, Dwight and Negan come to mind when imagining who the highest targets on Daryl’s list are.

“I think he’s tired of being diplomatic,” Reedus said. “He wants to burn everybody down and I feel like he feels completely justified by it as well. There’s no rational thought here, he’s just seeing red.”

Of course, Daryl wouldn’t reach this possible point of no return had Season 7 not attempted to break him down the way it did. The torture at th hands of the Saviors may have been effective but not in a way they intended. Instead, it appears their breaking of Daryl will come back to bite them.

“He had to go through a process to get to this point,” Reedus said. “I mean, when he first got taken and held prisoner, he thought he deserved it, like he didn’t care. He wasn’t fighting back. Dwight’s shoving him down the hallway, he’s not even flinching. He’s just like, ‘Give it to me. I deserve it, take it.’ And I think through the process of feeling that and the Polaroid that… He didn’t say, ‘I’m not Negan’ as a ‘F— you, Negan.’”

On the contrary, Daryl is absolutely motivated by his fallen family. “He’s doing it for Glenn, he’s doing it for Abraham, he’s doing it for all the other people that have died,” Reedus said. “He’s not even doing it for himself. It’s like he’s carrying that torch. It wasn’t a ‘F— you Negan, I’m not Negan.’ It was quite the opposite and it wasn’t for selfish reasons at all.”

