Fans Have a Chance to Get Rare The Walking Dead Comics

The Skybound “vault” is going to open up, giving comic book fans a chance to own some rare The Walking Dead comics. It’s happening on a live Facebook stream tomorrow, and will apparently also feature goodies ranging from signed and CGC comics to other rarities. Besides The Walking Dead, Skybound will have goodies from Gasolina, Redneck, Birthright, and more. Emceed by longtime Skybound employee Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham, a familiar face to fans who have visited the Skybound booth at conventions, you can find the event (the second so far of its kind) here, on January 24 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. PT.

Here’s how Skybound describes the event: “Shawn Kirkham (AKA Big Clutch) is opening the Skybound Vault once again and bringing you epic & rare CGC graded comics for sale. Featuring The Walking Dead, Birthright, Redneck and more!”

THis kind of stunt is a good way of keeping eyes on the comics, when Skybound is becoming more and more of a force in TV and film. While The Walking Dead comics have ended, there are two — and soon to be three — TV series and a planned trilogy of movies based on the property currently ongoing.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres immediately following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead and will lead directly into the Season 6 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. The Walking Dead begins airing the back half of its tenth season on February 23.