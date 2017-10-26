Has Father Gabriel Betrayed ‘The Walking Dead’ Family?

With Father Gabriel last seen trapped in an RV with Negan in The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere, fans were left wondering the priest with the machine gun didn’t just shoot the villain with a baseball bat. The latest theory: Gabriel is a mole for the Saviors.

Father Gabriel has a history of betraying Rick and the survivors. When they first arrived in Alexandria, Gabriel went behind Rick’s back to tell Deanna he thought Rick was a dangerous and unfit leader. He also tried to abandon the group long before that as his church become overrun with walkers. Offering intel to Negan and the Saviors would certainly be strike three for the holy man.

“I hope you got your s—tin’ pants on,” Negan said in the scene which initially appeared to see him capturing Gabriel in the trailer. “Because you are about to s— your pants.” Upon hearing such an ominous promise, Gabriel didn’t look shocked or lift his gun in Negan’s direction. He simply stood by as Negan gleefully approached him. It may very well have been an indication that Negan has a surprising way to get out of their surrounded-by-walkers scenario and not an implication that he is going to hurt or kill Gabriel.

Furthermore, Gabriel felt the urge to do something no one else on the team did: make an effort to save the traitorous Gregory. It’s more fuel for the traitor theory fire, indicating Gabriel was helping his true allies.

It’s a theory many fans are buying into…

Based on Andrew Lincoln’s perspective of Rick and Gabriel’s relationship, the stakes are incredibly high if Gabriel, a man who has risen among the ranks of Alexandrians by caring for Judith and vouching for Rick when it counts, were a traitor.

“He’s become an incredible confidant, and the most trusted member of the inner circle, I think, for Rick,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “He’s a man who will continue proving himself and his worth and he loves this man and regards him enormously. So I’m not sure when or if he will get news of what happens to the Father, but certainly it’s causing him enough consternation to want to hold, to want to stop a very intricate plan from moving forward.”

“Everything you’ve seen in the first episode is only the beginning of a much, much bigger plan that will unveil itself over the next few episodes,” Lincoln said.

There is a strong possibility, however, that Father Gabriel did not pull a Eugene and go full-Negan. Perhaps his gun ran out of ammo? Or, maybe, Negan is about to reveal some of his past by having a confessional type moment with the priest standing before him and it’s such a rough story that he believes Gabriel will “s—” his pants.

Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam remains optimistic on his character’s fate. Speaking to Comicbook.com on the red carpet of The Walking Dead‘s Season 8 premiere, the actor teased a potentially bright future. “There’s always a possibility, man,” Gilliam said. “It’s The Walking Dead. There’s always a possibility of making it out alive.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.