Fear the Walking Dead will air a new episode on Sunday on AMC, with an exclusive look being provided to ComicBook.com.

In the clip from Episode 4×06, Althea drives the survivors of the baseball stadium’s mystery toward the Vultures. Along the way, they are starting to get to know each other as Alicia questions her driver on how this impressive and dangerous rig was created. Althea, however, insists that she is the one who will be asking the questions here. When Alicia pushes, Althea halts the truck.

“I know what you’re thinking, but my guns aren’t for hire and my bullets aren’t for sale,” Althea insists. “I stay behind the camera.”

Victor Strand is skeptical of Althea’s ability to stand by as a war breaks out between the group she is driving and their Vulture enemies. Althea, however, claims it “wouldn’t be the first time” she recorded such an encounter without interjecting. In the end, she just wants to hear everybody’s story.

“You can ask us whatever you want as long as you get us there,” Luciana tells her, concluding the clip.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×06 is titled, “Just in Case.” The official synopsis reads, “Strand wrestles with Madison’s decisions. Meanwhile, things take an unexpected turn at the Stadium.” The AMC series only has three episodes remaining in the first half of its fourth season before a hiatus of unknown length spans across the summer.

So far, Fear the Walking Dead has said goodbye to Frank Dillane and his Nick Clark character as Dillane will not return for the back half of Season Four. Many suspect Nick’s mother Madison, played by Kim Dickens, could be following him as the multiple timelines have not revealed Madison Clark to be anywhere near the characters who have survived the baseball stadium’s destruction.

If Alicia, Strand, and Luciana have their way, they might just fulfill a quest for revenge driven by their difficult losses. However, they might also find themselves outmatched by a group who outnumbers and potentially outguns them when they reach their destination.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.