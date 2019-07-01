Fear the Walking Dead Reveals New Character Who May Have Taken Rick Grimes

Fear the Walking Dead 505, “The End of Everything,” will reveal actress Sydney Lemmon as the face behind a black-clad assailant who belongs to the organization that is later responsible for the disappearance of The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

This masked figure was most recently seen in 504, “Skidmark,” as a prowler spotted in the area by Annie (Bailey Gavulic) and Max (Ethan Suess). When found by Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Max reports seeing at least two armored people, but added “there could be more.”

A clip from Sunday’s coming episode sees Lemmon’s character cross paths with Althea (Maggie Grace), who went missing in the Season 5 premiere after she discovered a walker wearing the same black protective gear.

Lemmon’s character orders Al to exit a familiar helicopter at gunpoint just seconds after the investigative journalist makes contact with a muffled male voice over the helicopter’s radio. It’s unclear if that voice belongs to the helicopter pilot heard when Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and Rick are taken away months later in TWD 905.

Press materials currently identify Lemmon’s character as “Soldier.” If Lemmon’s IMDb is to be believed, the soldier’s name is Isabelle, and she could go on to play a role in Rick’s rescue-slash-abduction from Virginia.

Franchise newcomer Lemmon has appeared in single episodes of HBO drama Succession and NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before appearing in Jake Gyllenhaal Netflix original movie Velvet Buzzsaw.

Lemmon is perhaps most recognized for portraying a beer-drinking queen in Bud Light’s string of “Dilly Dilly” commercials, including a Super Bowl spot that tied into Game of Thrones.

Other recent additions to the series include former TWD star Austin Amelio, who crossed over into the spinoff in 503, and Karen David, whose character Grace surfaced in 502 with a tragic backstory. Morgan and company have also met opposition from Logan (Matt Frewer), whose ties to a Season 4 character are still unfolding.

In November, TV Line reported Fear Season 5 sought to cast “a 40ish actress” to play the recurring role of a “tech-savvy survivor” with a sense of humor who would be a natural fit to fall in with grifter duo Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell).

“The End of Everything” premieres Sunday, June 30 at 9/8c on AMC.