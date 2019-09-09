Fear the Walking Dead 514 Preview: New Villains Settle In

AMC has published the preview for Fear the Walking Dead 514, “Today and Tomorrow.” Per its official synopsis:

A survivor sends Al and Morgan into a dangerous settlement where Al chases a lead.

While Morgan (Lennie James) and Al (Maggie Grace) head into dangerous territory, Grace (Karen David) teams with Daniel (Rubén Blades) and cat Skidmark.

This new survivor encountered by Morgan and Al appears to be on the run from Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her gang of cowboys, who freshly slaughtered Logan (Matt Frewer) and his crew at the oil quarry. This far-reaching group of “Settlers” have even bigger ambitions — ambitions that have forced Luciana (Danay García) to stay behind and make fuel, the sole condition of a deal that spared John (Garret Dillahunt), June (Jenna Elfman), Dwight (Austin Amelio), Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) and Sarah (Mo Collins) from death.

Virginia, or “Ginny,” considers her sizable pack of cowboys “like the pioneers”: as she told the survivors during a tense standoff at the quarry, they ride around “settling everything, everywhere.”

As Logan put it, the Settlers “are gonna help. It’s just not gonna be one person at a time.” But the Settlers have been watching Morgan and company, and Virginia says both sides are on similar missions.

“It’s no different than what you’re doing with your outposts, only bigger,” she told the survivors. “And, if I may, better.” Virginia’s exact motives aren’t yet clear, but the deal arranged with Logan was meant to claim fuel needed to expand the network the Settlers have already built.

Virginia’s unbothered attitude towards killing already clashes with the worldview exhibited by pacifistic survivor leader Morgan, whose aversion to violence could prove problematic when dealing with the trigger-ready Settlers.

“We’re now at a stage where people know how to survive in this new post-apocalyptic world. We know what is necessary in order to make it through a day and into another day,” James previously told the AMC blog. “We know how to avoid walkers and how to escape walkers. We even have some knowledge of how to walk among them. We have a certain set of skills. For Morgan, at least – and I think it does echo through the other members of this group – he needs some kind of justification for these survival skills that he’s acquired. They need to go to use. He even says it to Alicia. They both agree that they need to make up for the wrong they have done and for the lives they’ve taken and the mistakes they’ve made. I think this gives them a sense that their continued existence does more than just keep themselves alive.”

Fear the Walking Dead next airs 514, “Today and Tomorrow,” Sunday, September 15 at 9/8c on AMC.