‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Reveals Key Alicia Clark Details

Alicia Clark, the last surviving member of the blended Manawa and Clark family which once totalled six characters, is now at the forefront of Fear the Walking Dead heading into the back half of its fourth season.

“Alicia is in a very interesting place,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW. “She lost both her mother and her brother, so for the first time she’s really finding herself in the apocalypse without any of her biological family. Yes she has friends, yes she has Luciana, but there’s a big difference between having your friends around and not having your mother and you brother.”

A new look at the upcoming back half of Season Four will be revealed at San Diego Comic Con on Friday as Fear the Walking Dead takes over for its Hall H panel. For now, the photo below has been released, showcasing the character as she finds her way with no family members’ help.

“She’s realizing that she is on her own and is figuring out how she can keep the memory of both Madison and Nick alive,” Chambliss said. “And a big part of what she’s going to be asking herself is whether she can fill Madison’s shoes and how that’s possible for her moving forward.”

Alicia is not the only character who will have undergone some significant change in the wake of Madison’s death and a feud with Mel and his Vultures.

“We’re going to find each of them in a different place, but they’re all going to be kind of grappling with the same fundamental question,” Chambliss said. “They spent so much of their time on this revenge quest and it was the thing that united the three of them, but now without that, it’s really kind of asking the question of how they relate to each other.”

More so than grieving, the characters might be dealing with a bit of guilt. “They are coming to terms with the fact that their revenge mission meant that they, for a time, forgot what Madison died for — the thing she believed in and the hope she tried to keep alive.” Chambliss said. “Those three characters are trying to figure out how they can move forward and how they can keep Madison’s ideals alive when they kind of forgot them for so long.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th.