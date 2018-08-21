Alycia Debnam-Carey on Alicia Clark’s Exciting ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Future, Alexandria Teases

Alicia Clark is finally taking the form Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey has been waiting for.

While the actress, who debuted in the show’s first episode, admits she loves previous iterations of the character she has now embodied through four seasons of production, Sunday’s Close Your Eyes episode brought her true vision to fruition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is the journey I’ve wanted for Alicia for such a long time,” Debnam-Carey told ComicBook.com.

Not only did the last-minute script make Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead unforgettable, but Debnam-Carey once again proved she deserves to be the leader of the show — especially in the wake of Kim Dickens’ exit. Stories such as Alicia’s struggle to kill or protect a sworn enemy in young Charlie presented the trying moments which define a character. It’s the type of development seen in the earliest days of The Walking Dead when Rick was struggling between his broken marriage and former pal Shane as “right” and “wrong” became blurry.

As for Alicia’s future, it may have been teased in Fear‘s mid-Season Four premiere when Morgan Jones spoke to her about who she can become. In fact, the two’s seemingly inevitable reunion is something Debnam-Carey is excited for fans to see. Alicia’s state of mind and perspective have changed quite a bit since their conversation.

“He was reaching out and saying she doesn’t have to be like this,” Debnam-Carey explained. “You can’t exist without relief, freedom, and forgiveness for yourself. I’ve been there, I’ve been in that really dark place and she’s finally now ready to hear that. It will be good for the two of them find each other again so that she can tell him that she has found that and also that she wants the guidance that he has to offer and she recognizes that he’s someone that she wants to have as a companion in this world. I’m excited for the potential in that happening.”

Still, a trip to The Walking Dead‘s Alexandria might not be in the cards (yet), especially considering Fear the Walking Dead was recently renewed for a fifth season. Morgan’s notion of heading back to Alexandria, however, didn’t catch Debnam-Carey off-guard or make her believe in any merger of the shows.

“I didn’t really think about it, maybe I should have,” Debnam-Carey said. “They put it in the script and then they when he read it, I just didn’t really even think about it. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, yeah that sound about right.’ They probably wanted to create an exciting little moment for fans and people like to be like, ‘Hah!’ I didn’t really think about it because we’re so centered in this world. I think when Morgan came over to us, we tried to pick up the pieces people who hadn’t performed in our world.”

With developing relationships brewing between Alicia and Morgan and Alicia and Charlie, the growing connection between her gun barrel weapon might also continue. There is no sign of the popular pocket knife making a return any time soon.

“I don’t know guys,” Debnam-Carey said of her character’s first signature weapon. “I thought the same thing. Pocket knife seems to be disappeared for awhile. I can’t say that it definitely does return but it may make an appearance. I don’t know where that thing went!”

Consistent to Fear the Walking Dead‘s theme of hope in the back half of Season Four, Alicia Clark might have brighter days ahead.

“There is definitely more Alicia and Charlie to be explored and their continuing companionship and how that develops,” Debnam-Carey teased. “Then, I think also Alicia trying to also find companionship again for other people and find those connections again because she helped me out of a really bad one and it’s nice to see her driving for something good again.”

Fear the Walking Dead returned for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7th, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!