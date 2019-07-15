Fear the Walking Dead Fans Freak Out Over Alicia’s Apparent Death Sentence

Fear the Walking Dead fans have something to fear: Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) appears to have been handed a death sentence in Sunday’s “Still Standing” after making contact with the blood of an irradiated walker.

NOOOO IF YOU KILL ALICIA WE KILL YOUR SHOW #FEARTWD pic.twitter.com/YA3paKoJFD — ✨TEAM A.D.C ✨💫 (@Melusine78) July 15, 2019

Alicia is the last surviving member of the Clark family following the deaths of mother Madison (Kim Dickens) and brother Nick (Frank Dillane) in a semi-rebooted Season 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Should Fear follow through and have Alicia succumb to radiation sickness, it will leave just Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) as the only remaining characters who have been with the Walking Dead spinoff since its first season.

Will Alicia meet the same fate as newfound friend Grace (Karen David), the doomed power plant worker whose own life has a ticking clock?

“If there’s one thing that we’ve learned over the course of Season 5 is that any exposure to contaminated blood can be dangerous. Grace made that very clear the moment she first crossed paths with Alicia and Morgan in episode 502,” showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg told EW.

“We’ve seen first-hand the devastating effects that exposure can have — both to Grace emotionally and what it did to the workers at the nuclear power plant where she worked.”

Alicia getting contaminated blood in her mouth and eyes “definitely puts her in a lot of risk and danger,” Chambliss and Goldberg added.

“That’s not to say that it will put her at the same level of exposure as the people from the plant, or even Grace, but it’s definitely cause for concern.”

As Fear fans wait to learn if this is finally the end of the road for Alicia, some have taken to Twitter with threats to quit the show — or riot — should Debnam-Carey be the next veteran axed from the series:

Slide 1

Holy shit do not take it from me !! Alicia please Nooo! 😭😬😤#FearTWD



pic.twitter.com/iu6x0DVCEw — ℬ𝓊𝓇𝓇𝒶𝓀𝓊 𝒪𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒾𝓃𝒶𝓁〖ゴクウブラック 〗 (@Goku48578716) July 15, 2019

In addition we all know that she was on set until the end of the season…



…mmmh but this could mean that we will see her die slowly. 😱



SHIT! I’m giving myself paranoia.



I DO NOT like this. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/FuOl8FXDFU — ɐsᴉlƎ (@ElisaTola) July 15, 2019

If Alicia Clark dies, we riot.#FearTWD — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) July 15, 2019

Slide 2

Oh God No! Alicia please jump in the river! Disinfect! I need you!!!!! #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/IDDWBmBAAa — Teej (@der___fuchs) July 15, 2019

Slide 3

COULD WE PLEASE STOP KILLING ALYCIA’S CHARACTERS FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY



#FearTWD — Captain Mayhem up in here (@andimarquette) July 15, 2019

😭 I’m in my feelings right now.. like.. maybe it wasn’t real.. also.. someone hold me #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/oCmfwSikpH — Sue Ramos (@ShortgrlsWorld) July 15, 2019

Slide 4

she can’t die i refuse now grace hAVE TO SAVE HER RIGHT??? #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/P0WUgTyzz2 — carol loves ally 💋 – 110 (@allysgrown) July 15, 2019

Alycia better be fucking ok #FearTWD — darryl 想像 (@foreverboy424) July 15, 2019

no Alicia, please, no!

Tara was already taken from me, in #TheWalkingDead alicia, do not take it off, please, no!!!#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/2j854LV699 — ℬ𝓊𝓇𝓇𝒶𝓀𝓊 𝒪𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒾𝓃𝒶𝓁〖ゴクウブラック 〗 (@Goku48578716) July 15, 2019

Slide 5

@FearTWD planning to kill off one of the only decent and original characters left on the show? Congrats #FTWD #FearTWD — Chris 🐝 (@Mrstarz_) July 15, 2019

Slide 6

Y’all trying to kill my girl off like y’all did Madison? Word?? #FearTWD https://t.co/JGjKSHYBJ7 — The Fluffster 👸🏾 (@LadyFluffistein) July 15, 2019

WHAT. THE. FUCK. I stg if Alicia dies because of these STUPID KIDS I’M OMG RAGINGGF #FearTWD — Shayla Burke (@JustSoShayla) July 15, 2019

You can’t do that to Alicia!!! Nooooooo!!!#FearTWD — Hollow Dan-O (@DannyOConner69) July 15, 2019

Slide 7

Listen @FearTWD writers, Alicia better find a shower, some bleach, meds, whatever she needs so she doesn’t get sick or else… #FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/YoGqNVAoCG — мï©ħεℓℓε Ð (@MichelleSD1) July 15, 2019

Slide 8

The amount of people saying they will stop watching if Alicia dies.. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/gIX6CwQMSd — β∑ (@DL_ADC) July 15, 2019

#FearTWD ik damn well y’all are not going to kill off the last original character of the clarks pic.twitter.com/xkbXsZh3DU — Yea I’m Xavier (@thatboi_zay) July 15, 2019

aRE WE SERIOUS RIGHT NOW?????? WHATS GOING ON???? SHE BETTER NOT DIE OR I’LL FIGHT SOME BITCHES #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/vTQqdVQlY3 — carol loves ally 💋 – 110 (@allysgrown) July 15, 2019

No Alicia!! She can’t die! Maybe she won’t die. Maybe she’ll be lucky and she won’t get radiation poisoning from the walker’s blood. Alicia has been through so much already. She’s the last Clark. She needs to survive @DebnamCarey @FearTWD #FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/YbE7eQXwm3 — Gillian Buettner (@gillianbuettner) July 15, 2019

Fear the Walking Dead premieres its mid-season finale Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c on AMC.