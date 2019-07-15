The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead Fans Freak Out Over Alicia’s Apparent Death Sentence

Fear the Walking Dead fans have something to fear: Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) appears to […]

Fear the Walking Dead fans have something to fear: Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) appears to have been handed a death sentence in Sunday’s “Still Standing” after making contact with the blood of an irradiated walker.

Alicia is the last surviving member of the Clark family following the deaths of mother Madison (Kim Dickens) and brother Nick (Frank Dillane) in a semi-rebooted Season 4.

Should Fear follow through and have Alicia succumb to radiation sickness, it will leave just Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) as the only remaining characters who have been with the Walking Dead spinoff since its first season.

Will Alicia meet the same fate as newfound friend Grace (Karen David), the doomed power plant worker whose own life has a ticking clock?

“If there’s one thing that we’ve learned over the course of Season 5 is that any exposure to contaminated blood can be dangerous. Grace made that very clear the moment she first crossed paths with Alicia and Morgan in episode 502,” showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg told EW.

“We’ve seen first-hand the devastating effects that exposure can have — both to Grace emotionally and what it did to the workers at the nuclear power plant where she worked.”

Alicia getting contaminated blood in her mouth and eyes “definitely puts her in a lot of risk and danger,” Chambliss and Goldberg added.

“That’s not to say that it will put her at the same level of exposure as the people from the plant, or even Grace, but it’s definitely cause for concern.”

As Fear fans wait to learn if this is finally the end of the road for Alicia, some have taken to Twitter with threats to quit the show — or riot — should Debnam-Carey be the next veteran axed from the series:

Fear the Walking Dead premieres its mid-season finale Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c on AMC.

