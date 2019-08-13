Fear The Walking Dead’s Colman Domingo Cast in Candyman

Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo continues to expand his acting resume, now being added to the upcoming Candyman movie. Domingo and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett were announced as the latest to join the cast, along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris. Parris aand Domingo previously appeared together in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Candyman will be directed by Nia DaCosta, known for Little Woods, serving as a reboot of the story told in Bernard Rose’s 1992 gothic horror film by the same title. Candyman is produced by MGM, along with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld’s Monkeypaw Productions. It is set to be shot, in its entirety, in Chicago and will showcase several locations throughout the Illinois city. This includes the neighborhood where Candyman’s terrifying legend began, the North Side, where the Cabrini-Green housing projects used to be planted, as seen in the original film.

“The original movie followed the urban legend of the titular character and starred Tony Todd as Candyman, a former slave turned artist who fell in love and with a white woman and fathered a child during the late 1800s,” Deadline reports. “Because of this forbidden relationship, his lover’s father hired a lynch mob to kill him. He was smeared with honey and bees attacked him. He was burned to death and his ashes were scattered upon what became the present-day the Cabrini-Green housing project. The story of his death became an urban legend and by saying his name five times in the mirror, he comes murders you. The horror became popular among the masses and spawned two sequels.”

Domingo is not expected to be exiting Fear the Walking Dead as a result of his Candyman casting, having filmed roles for several films during the AMC show’s production hiatuses in recent years. Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a sixth season which should begin production in November.

Abdul-Mateen II broke out with the ComicBook.com audience with his role as Black Manta in Aquaman. Parris will appear in the upcoming WandaVision series, taking on the role of a grown-up Monica Rambeau.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. Candyman does not yet have a release date.