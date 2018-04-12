Surprising ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Character Reportedly Returning For Season 4

Fear the Walking Dead will reportedly be bringing Daniel Salazar back for Season Four.

In a Season Four preview from The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet previews The Walking Dead‘s Morgan Jones coming face to face with several of the characters who have been established on Fear the Walking Dead. Though he has been left out of the promotional material and interviews entirely, Ruben Blades‘ Daniel Salazar character is included among the teases.

“This is a meeting that may never come to pass, as Ruben Blades will appear in Fear the Walking Dead season four, but not as a series regular,” THR writes. “In that light, it’s very likely that Salazar will have only a brief role to play in the episodes ahead, and could wind up as one of the victims of the Gonzalez Dam’s explosion. Hopefully not! Salazar is an excellent presence within the Fear universe, and he’s someone who would have so much in common with Morgan, both of them trying to move away from the horrors of wars that will haunt them forever, no matter how hard they run.”

Blades helped provided Fear the Walking Dead with one of its most memorable episodes in Season Three, as an entire episode was broadcast with Spanish-speaking characters and subtitles. The character has been a fan-favorite since returning in Season Three, bringing a spiritual aspect to the show like neither of the Dead shows hav in the past.

According to Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple, Fear the Walking Dead will be accessible to fans of the show who did not watch any of the first three seasons or tuned it out after a lackluster Season One.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.