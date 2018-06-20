Former ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Speaks Out On Kim Dickens Exit

Former Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson has opened up about Kim Dickens’ exit from the AMC show.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season Four follow. Major spoilers!

In the Mid-Season Four finale of Fear the Walking Dead, Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark literally went down in flames. A sacrificial moment saw the character making an effort to rescue her kids, bowing out of the series having been the lead since Cliff Curtis’ exit in the Season Three premiere. Erickson, who exited the show’s showrunner role following Season Three, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Dickens’ performance and exit.

“Hello all,” Erickson started. “I don’t often do this – Tweet, I mean – but I wanted to offer a belated and humble thanks to all of you who’ve supported [Fear the Walking Dead] and, specifically, those who support Kim Dickens and her realization of Madison Clark.”

The second tweet was singing the praises of Dickens. “Kim’s an amazing actor – layered and subtle in performance – but she’s also a gracious and compassionate human being,” Erickson said. “I’m fortunate to have worked with her, more fortunate to call her a friend. Peace.”

Dickens opened up about the exit from Fear the Walking Dead while talking to ComicBook.com when the Mid-Season Four finale aired.

“I went in for a meeting with the producer and the showrunners, about a month before we went into production of Season Four and they sort of break the season for you,” Dickens said. “That’s what happens before you go into production. They sort of lay it out for you and they told me that the story they plotted out involved Madison’s demise in the Mid-Season finale. That’s the first I had heard of it and I was definitely surprised by that and disappointed.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12.