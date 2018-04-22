‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 2: Another Day in the Diamond

On Sunday night, AMC will air the second episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×02 is titled, “Another Day in the Diamond.” The official synopsis for Another Day in the Diamond reads, “A troubled survivor finds allies in an unexpected place. Meanwhile, the life Madison has fought to build comes under threat.”

While the Season Four premiere was heavily influenced by The Walking Dead, and Morgan Jones journeyed from one show to another for a crossover event, the new episode of Fear the Walking Dead will return to its routes. While the “NOW” storyline will briefly continue to collision between Morgan and the Clark family, the “THEN” story will be centered on the new life Madison built for her family and friends. They have taken refuge at a baseball stadium in the days since the dam explosion which took place in Season Three.

Furthering the importance and pace of the episode, a new villain comes along to set the stage for an intriguing new story line.

“I always resist calling people villains or goodies and baddies,” Morgan actor Lennie James told ComicBook.com. “It’s just that we haven’t been following their story, so we meet them at the particular point of what they’ve evolved into but if it was them who we followed from when they woke up in the hospital or when they first encountered this new world order, maybe we’d be more sympathetic to them than we are when we meet them here. I think it’s one of the fascinating things of not just this world but the storytellers that we have on both Fear and The Walking Dead is that they can keep coming up with new evolutions of groups of people who have decided the way in which they are going to exist and survive in this post-apocalyptic world.

“This new group are no less fascinating than others that we’ve met and they do what they do in a particular way that is not like the Saviors, whatever comparisons they may well be. They have a particular way of getting what they want to get and surviving in the way that they want to survive and it’s really cool. I think fans are going to really get into the way that this particular group get the job done because it’s quite smart. I’m looking forward to the fans being introduced to them.”

