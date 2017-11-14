‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Adds Garett Dillahunt As Series Regular Ahead of Season 4

Fear the Walking Dead is getting a huge addition heading into its fourth season.

According to THR, celebrated TV actor and longtime Walking Dead fan Garret Dillahunt has landed a series regular role in the fourth season of the AMC spinoff. While the role will be a significant one, the details are being kept under wraps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a major fan of the original series, Dillahunt actively lobbied for the role of Negan when AMC was casting the villain, although the part ultimately went to Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The casting of Dillahunt comes at a pivotal time in Fear‘s evolution. Showrunner Dave Erickson left after the third season, being replaced by Once Upon a Time producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg. Scott Gimple will also serve as executive producer.

In addition to the creative shake-up, Fear the Walking Dead has left the fate of all of its major characters up in the air. Madison is safe, but that’s about the only thing we know. The futures of Nick, Alicia, Strand and Daniel are all uncertain. Dillahunt could fill in for one of the former stars of the series, or his character could be awaiting the crew when they make their way up to Houston.

Dillahunt’s casting could also call into question the Walking Dead crossover event that’s been teased. His new character could have some kind of connection to the flagship series, perhaps a relation to Abraham, Rosita or Eugene.

Dillahunt is well-known for his roles on The Mindy Project, Deadwood and Raising Hope, and is currently starring on Fox’s X-Men series, The Gifted.