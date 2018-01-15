‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Confirms Season 4 Return

Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season will see Danay Garcia’s Luciana returning to the apocalypse, the actress has confirmed.

Garcia took to Instagram to reveal her return to the AMC series. “To those of you who keep asking,” Garcia wrote, “Let me just make it official! I’m living La Vida Loca in the apocalypse. And for those of you who haven’t heard, we are returning this coming April 15th!” In fitting fashion, Garcia’s photos sees her wearing a Fear the Walking Dead cast and crew hat.

Garcia’s Luciana character went missing early on in the show’s third season, choosing not to deal with the racist bunch residing on Broke Jaw Ranch. She returned briefly in the show’s Season Three finale in the form of a dream sequence experienced by Madison Clark. In the scene, she was holding a zombified baby and appeared married to Madison’s son Nick as the family grieved over Alicia Clark’s grave. As for Season Four, Garcia’s character will likely be more than merely a dream as the show plugs along in a brand new location with The Walking Dead‘s Morgan Jones joining for a crossover.

Garcia has previously expressed enthusiasm about returning to Fear the Walking Dead while talking to ComicBook.com. “For Luciana, what matters to her is justice,” Garcia said. “Before she left, she felt that on that Ranch there was not real justice. She started seeing everything coming before it started. That’s how Luciana is. She’s always three steps ahead and she can always sense danger.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season immediately after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth at 10 pm ET on April 15.