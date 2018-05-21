‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Undoes Major Death With Shocking Reveal

Fear the Walking Dead just took away a major death promised in an earlier episode.

Major spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×06 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just two weeks after Alicia Clark promised Jenna Elfman‘s mysterious Fear the Walking Dead character went down with the baseball stadium, the character revealed herself to have joined the enemy faction. Morgan and John had thoroughly warned the Vultures, led by Kevin Zegers’ Mel, that Alicia’s squad was going to try to kill them. Instead of turning away, the Vultures head straight for their enemy, having the woman calling herself “Naomi” as a surprise.

The episode, however, did not end there. With Elfman’s character (who may or may not actually be named Naomi) having shown herself in front of John, the cowboy gunslinger was ecstatic to find the woman who he had fell in love with in the earliest days of the apocalypse. When he gleefully greeted her, Alicia took a shot in their direction and took John down.

“No, John Dorie is not dead,” Chambliss told EW. “At least not in that moment. There’s much more story to tell. We try to up the ante with every episode and keep the emotional twists and turns coming, and our goal is to continue that without spoiling anything anymore. I’ll just say, keep watching.”

The entire moment is loaded with deeper meaning. Not only is Elfman’s character very much alive, revealed aligned with the villainous faction on Fear, and Garret Dillahunt’s John left presumably fighting for his life, but Alicia’s fury in the woman’s direction might further fuel speculation of Madison’s death.

Alicia hesitated when her gun was pointed at Mel, the man many characters believed responsible for the pain the Clark family has endured lately. However, Elfman’s character was shot at without hesitation. The character had nothing to do with Nick’s death (unless she somehow instructs little Charlie to start shooting people in a flashback scene which hasn’t aired yet) so taking Madison away from Alicia seems to be the only thing which could have Alicia so upset.

“It’s a very good question because at the end of the flashback story it seems like the stadium has had their victory,” Chambliss said. “But I think I can tell you it’s not as simple as that and there is a lot more story that will take place at the stadium to answer those questions about why things are so tense between both groups when it seems like they were resolved in the past.”

Several details of Elfman’s character were revealed in Episode 4×06. Not only did she lose her husband early on in the apocalypse but her daughter succumbed to an illness at a FEMA camp, prompting her to turn and ultimately take down the entire location. The weight of those deaths has weighed heavily on Elfman, prompting her to avoid camps and groups as a self-inflicted punishment.

With only two episodes left the first half of Fear the Walking Dead Season Four, answers regarding Elfman’s character and John’s fate are more than likely on the horizon.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.