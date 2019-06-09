Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Episode 2: The Hurt That Will Happen

On Sunday night, AMC will air the next new episode of Fear the Walking Dead. It is the second episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season, following up on a big cliffhanger which had serious connections and implications regarding the upcoming Rick Grimes movies set to spinoff from The Walking Dead. Sunday’s new episode will follow the group of survivors in the aftermath of Althea being taken by the mysterious new group.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×02 is titled, “The Hurt That Will Happen.” The official synopsis for The Hurt That Will Happen reads, “Morgan and Alicia meet a survivor and learn of a grave new walker threat. Meanwhile, the mission is put to the test when one of their own goes missing. Elsewhere, Strand makes contact.” The episode is directed by Jessica Lowrey on a script from Alex Delyle.

Daniel Salazar is slated for a return in Sunday night’s episode, making his first encounter with Victor Strand since leaving the show in the Season 3 finale having been shot in the face. Strand is good with his words but whether or not he’ll be able to reason with a man who he shot will be an interesting scenario.

Meanwhile, Alicia will continue to deal with her guilt and decisions while Morgan remains a mentor for the young survivor.

Following Fear the Walking Dead, AMC will air a new episode of NOS4A2 but Talking Dead will not have new episode. Talking Dead is on hold until the Mid-Season Five finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Following the Season 5 premiere, it is easy for fans to wonder if the radiation indicated by the road block in the exclusive preview above is in any way tied to the soldiers responsible for taking both Rick Grimes and Althea. Rick was shuttled off of The Walking Dead in a helicopter with s mysterious three-ring logo on. That same logo popped up on equipment belonging to a soldier which had been killed near the site of the Fear group’s plane crash.

“They may remain mysterious for a little while but we can say they’re definitely not robots despite the wires sticking out of the uniforms,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said of the three-ring logo on Talking Dead, adding a joke: “Maybe cyborgs, I don’t know.” As more time passes on Fear the Walking Dead, new details will emerge. “We will learn a lot more about that symbol and the soldier, and it may have some lasting effects on a character on the show.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.