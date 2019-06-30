Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Episode 5: The End Of Everything

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fifth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season. The episode will come with thorough ties to the larger Walking Dead universe, introducing a new character while revisiting the story of another who had been missing since the first episode of the season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×05 is titled,” The End of Everything.” The official synopsis for The End of Everything reads, “Althea chases a story with dogged determination, putting the mission, and her life in danger.” The episode is directed by Michael E. Satrazemis on a script from Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bringing in a new character portrayed by Sydney Lemmon, Sunday night’s episode will provide some answers regarding the group stamped with a three ring logo. As the story goes, this group is responsible for the disappearance of Rick Grimes from the Alexandria communities on The Walking Dead. The helicopter seen on Fear the Walking Dead may be the same helicopter, this has not been confirmed yet, but it is certainly branded with the same logo.

“Keep your eyes peeled,” Fear the Walking Dead‘s Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo told ComicBook.com of clues regarding this group. “There’ll be more, but I think there’s a lot of, I don’t know, communities crossing each other and starting to cross. As we keep expanding in our universe, I think we’re coming in contact with more people who are linked to others. It’s just like living in L.A. and New York. You have a friend of a friend who knows a friend, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I can’t believe you know John from Long Island.’ You’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s my cousin.’ It’s like that.”

Talking Dead will not follow Fear the Walking Dead until the mid-season finale on July 21.

Are you enjoying the current season of Fear the Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the commetn section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.