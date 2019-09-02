Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Ner Tamid

Picking up in the aftermath of Logan breaking into the vault and discovering all of Althea’s tapes in his hunt for the oil fields, Fear the Walking Dead would introduce a brand new character to the series on Sunday night.

The episode starts as a rabbi lights candles and prepares key elements of his prayer rituals. The dead are outside and he talks to them as if they’re listening, with touches of sarcasm. He heads outside with a gun, using its bayonet to kill the walker outside. He closes a fence with a chain and kills some more walkers before one gets on top of him. Charlie rescues him by throwing a car door open. He reveals himself to be Rabbi Jacob Kessner and welcomes her to his temple.

Elsewhere, Althea’s truck and others plow through a walker in a field. When the park in a circle, a perimeter is very quickly established and they camp for the night. The next day, John and June debate what to do about Logan searching for them. They only have about 1000 gallons of gas left.

Meanwhile, Charlie is working her way away from the rabbi who seems to want to help her. He asks about her people. He believes God brought her here. His alarm calls him back into the temple, where he explains his beliefs. His battery supply is running out so Charlie calls to the group to bring more.

He seems to be hiding a supply of the dead in a nearby building.

John and June deliver the batteries to the rabbi and want to leave. Charlie insists on staying bur he tries to dodge it. John gives him a caramel candy and gets a kippa for it. Outside, June criticizes Charlie for wanting to move the people here. She demands they get back to the convoy.

At the convoy, Dwight enjoys a beer which Sarah jokes is actually awful. They’re sitting on top of an RV keeping lookout, diving into a conversation about their experiences. Suddenly, Dwight notices that Logan has found them.

At the temple, Charlie tries to find the reason for being here but the rabbi insists she head out with John and June. Sarah, meanwhile, relays to them that Logan has found them. The temple is suddenly surrounded by walkers.

Later, the group is on top of the temple looking out at all of the dead. The rabbi explains that he left for a moment and came back and everyone was dead. John heads down on a ladder angled to keep him above the dead. June follows. They use the ladder at a bridge to move between cars.

Meanwhile, Sarah tries to lead the group away from Logan but the man that Dwight previously set free is chasing them.

John and June hope from car to car until the ladder slips and they’re trapped on top of a car. The rabbi won’t use bullets to kill these dead. Charlie doesn’t want to give up on the place but the rabbi urges her to give it up. He has given up on his faith. Charlie, however, has come up with some sort of plan. By the sound of a horn, they are lead into the temple. Charlie and the rabbi flea. John and June lock the temple doors.

Later, they head out of the temple.

The convoy stalls out with Logan’s people following. Sarah vows to ruin the gas truck if it comes to it, as a means to prevent Logan’s group from getting the gas. The three trucks that had been following them suddenly head off. The SWAT truck arrives to support them.

Later, Charlie apologizes for running away. June isn’t mad though. The rabbi has come with them. They all decide to keep driving and helping people. Jacob meets Sarah and others. She’s excited to hear he makes wine. Dwight and John discuss Logan’s group.

Logan, meanwhile, talks with his people on the radio. They were just trying to lead them away from the oil field, which Logan has now found, apparently. He smashes his truck through the gates of quarry, where Luciana and Wendell are hanging out.