Rick Grimes Bombshell: Fear The Walking Dead Drops Major Movie Connection

Fear the Walking Dead has dropped the first major clue regarding the fate of Rick Grimes since the character exited The Walking Dead in its ninth season. Rick was last seen flying off from the Alexandria area in Episode 9×05 with Jadis and her unknown allies. Since then, a trilogy of films has been announced, but details of Rick’s fate have been kept completely under wraps. Until now.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×01 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Rick flew off into the sunset with Jadis, the helicopter and its pilots were mysterious. The chopper came with a logo consisting of three rings, somewhat resembling a biohazard warning. Now, that same logo has surfaced once again in Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 5 premiere.

Following the promise of a walker which would revolutionize the entire Walking Dead universe, one dead body was equipped with a map and various shapes resembling counties. The walker was armored, meaning he came from a community which was well-off.

More than anything, this seems to be an indication of the group which took Rick Grimes away from Alexandria being bigger than anyone could have imagined. They not only have a presence in the Virginia area but also in the Austin, Texas area.

Although this person was killed, he was not alone. Someone ultimately showed up to capture Althea and she may go on to link up with Rick if the Fear group is unable to find her. “There will be one walker in particular, I have to be careful saying this around [The Walking Dead universe chief content officer] Scott [Gimple],” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said about a month ago. “Let’s just say this walker will open a universe of possibilities for our storytelling.”

The walker and living man who captured Althea were decked out in black protective gear, which might be the TV-universe’s version of the Commonwealth’s iconic white soldier gear. In the comics, the Commonwealth soldiers don gear similar to that of a Stormtrooper from Star Wars. Whether or not there is a connection is unknown.

New regarding the release of the upcoming trilogy of Rick Grimes films will be dropper sooner than later, with a major update possibly coming before San Diego Comic Con.

Could Fear the Walking Dead be on a collision course with The Walking Dead or the Rick Grimes movies? Is Althea headed to the same place which Rick Grimes jetted off to? Could they be together in the Commonwealth? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.