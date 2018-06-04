‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale Preview Released

AMC has released the preview for Fear The Walking Dead‘s season 4 mid-season finale, ‘No One’s Gone.’

Per the official synopsis:

Madison fights to preserve the life she worked so hard to build; Morgan tries to do the right thing.

The mid-season finale will give long-awaited answers surrounding what happened at the stadium, which fell into ruination at the hands of the Vultures.

“My brother, he said if this place wasn’t gonna fall on its own, he was gonna make it fall,” Mel tells Madison in 4×07.



She’s unfazed. “You know how many weapons we have, you know how many people are here. If your brother and your crew want to try something, we can handle them.”

“They’re not the ones you need to be worried about,” he tells her, and that threat is soon realized when the diamond survivors learn just how many walkers the Vultures have wrangled. Flags spray-painted with the number of collected walkers express the severity of the looming threat: 233. 619. 378. 765.

Ennis shepherds a convoy of trucks loaded with nearly 2,000 walkers towards the stadium, ultimately unleashing the horde outside its gates. The walkers are set free as Nick and Alicia are trapped helplessly in the parking lot, forcing Madison, Strand, and Luciana to head outside and pull off a miraculous rescue.

In the present, the life of John Dorie hangs in the balance as he’s been felled by a bullet fired by a vengeful Alicia, who believes Naomi betrayed their band of survivors in favor of the Vultures. With Mel now dead and Madison still MIA — possibly a victim of the stadium collapse — the stage has been set for a major confrontation over the ultimate fate of the stadium.

As seen in the closing seconds of 4×07, the stadium lies in ruin and is now hopelessly overrun with charred walkers. As Alicia, Strand, and Luciana continue to seek vengeance and Morgan and Naomi hope to save John’s life, Sunday’s mid-season finale looks to reveal answers to every major question on the table — including the fates of both John and Madison.

Fear The Walking Dead airs its mid-season finale Sunday, June 10 at 9/8c on AMC.