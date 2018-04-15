‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 1: What’s Your Story?

On Sunday night, AMC will air the first episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

The Fear the Walking Dead Season Four premiere, Episode 4×01, is titled, “What’s Your Story?” The official synopsis for What’s Your Story? reads, “A lone traveler’s wearying journey is interrupted by new acquaintances, some who become friend, others who become foe.”

Of course, the big story about the new Fear the Walking Dead episode is its launching of the crossover event with The Walking Dead. Joining the series’ original cast is Lennie James as Morgan Jones, a character who joined the original Walking Dead show in its very first episode.

“When I first read it I thought it was a fantastic place for just the first episode and how it was paced, just the storytelling of it,” James told ComicBook.com of Sunday’s Fear episode. “Of the meeting of Morgan and John and then the meeting of Morgan and Althea and then that culminating in the first moment when they cross paths with the existing characters from Fear. I thought that how the writers had come up with the way to tell that story and introduce all of those elements was absolutely fantastic.”

Joining the show with James are Garret Dillahunt and Maggie Grace, as the John and Althea characters he mentioned, but also Jenna Elfman as Naomi. They’re not the only new names involved with the AMC show, either. Dave Erickson stepped aside as the showrunner following Season Three, paving the way for Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg to step in to the gig.

The returning episode will be heavily fueled by the new faces, especially Morgan’s. However, the show’s originals will make an important appearance before its conclusion and taking over with Episode 4×02.

Returning to Fear the Walking Dead are Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Frank Dillane, and Danay Garcia. Since the fall of the dam in the show’s Season Three finale, the group has reunited and built a home for themselves in an impressively fortified baseball stadium. “We built this community which is our dream and what you do is, you sort of juxtapose that against also being alone, which is still reparable,” Dickens told ComicBook.com. “We bring in more villains, and more characters.”

The cast members were as surprised as anyone to hear about the crossover event, a factor in the “masterpieces” which are the early episodes in Fear the Walking Dead Season Four.

“We were told that this was not where the show would go, that there would never be a crossover,” Debnam-Carey said. “So, to finally have one, I know for both groups it was definitely, ‘How is this gonna happen?’ It’s still a transition. Our show is so unique in a sense that we move so many times, as well. We’ve shot in Canada, in LA, we’ve shot in Mexico, now in Austin, and usually you go through changes each season with a show. This is a really big one for us so it took a little getting used to, knowing how the storylines are gonna overlap and knowing how exactly do we get to see these characters meet. Once we worked that out over the first few weeks, we really started to settle down and ended up in a nice place, for sure.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.