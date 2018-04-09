‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Premiere First Clip

AMC has released the first clip from Fear The Walking Dead‘s season 4 premiere.

Morgan, stick in hand, comes across a vehicle. He peers inside.

A man inside coughs.

Morgan opens the door and finds the man huddled into himself, leg bleeding and pant leg shredded.

Morgan looks around. They’re alone.

He slides off his backpack. Leaves the shivering man some goodies and water.

The man mumbles something. Then, louder, “Take it back!”

“I’m just trying to help,” Morgan says. “Looked like you were on your own.”

“We’re always on our own,” the traveler says, weakly. “Shut the door.”

Morgan reclaims his water. Zips his bag and shuts the door.

Season 4 of Fear finds the Walking Dead transplant headed west to Texas, where he finds himself in the company of the Clark family and their new settlement.

The events of The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale, airing Sunday, forced Morgan on his solo journey, where he no longer wants to be involved with others.

Calling Morgan a “man of extremes,” actor Lennie James said the character will continue to evolve during his time on Fear.

“If you’re going to kill, you might as well kill everybody,” James said of Morgan during WonderCon in Anaheim, California. “If you’re not going to kill, you shouldn’t kill anybody.”

Morgan is so accustomed to loss, James said, he’s “best not teaching anybody. He’s trying to remain on his own even amongst the community.”

James told Digital Spy it was his decision to leave The Walking Dead and join spinoff Fear after executive producer Scott Gimple pitched to him a continuation of Morgan’s story in a new setting.

The wannabe loner’s story plays heavily into the themes of this new season, as it “is all about a journey from isolation to community” and “people in a bleak and dark world looking for a shred of hope to keep fighting,” according to Andrew Chambliss, who serves as showrunner alongside Ian Goldberg.

The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale promises to be a big one for Morgan, who can be seen brutally murdering a Savior and seeing a new ghost in the latest clip from the season closer.

Both The Walking Dead season 8 finale and the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere debut back-to-back this Sunday, April 15, starting at 9/8c on AMC.