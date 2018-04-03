Exclusive ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Preview

Fear the Walking Dead is primed and ready to unleash a brand new season which ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview for.

In the video above, new footage from the upcoming Season Four of Fear the Walking Dead is paired with insight from the show’s cast and crew, both new and returning. “Season 4 of Fear the Walking dead is going to pick up in an unexpected place,” new Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said. “Mostly, I would say that this season is about a journey toward hope.”

“Part of what the season is about is the journey that got them to this new place and how they found their way back to each other and what that journey was like and where they’ve found themselves now,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg added.

Chief among the new faces coming to Season Four is Lennie James as Morgan Jones, a character The Walking Dead fans have known for eight years. “The crossover character is one of my favorites from The Walking Dead,” Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd said. “Morgan has always been capable of being a stone cold killer but he also is capable of adopting a peaceful philosophy of non-violence so it will be interesting to see which of these personalities he brings to the crossover.”

“All of the speculation about how and when Morgan arrives and what the impact he’s gonna have on the existing characters, pretty much everybody’s got it wrong. Surprisingly, we’ve kept the secret,” James said. “It’s a very new experience for all of us.”

As the characters are introduced and revisited, the world of Fear the Walking Dead has changed significantly by comparison to the Season Three finale. “When you are building a new civilization, there are new people, new complications,” Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo said. “The world is gonna continue to grow and it’s gonna continue to fall apart.”

ComicBook.com’s review of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fouth season calls it one of the best shows on television following a strong Season Three’s lead. Read the full spoiler-free review by clicking right here!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.