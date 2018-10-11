‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Creator Teases the Return of Daniel Salazar and Qaletaqa Walker

Fear The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman says viewers upset with the lack of fan-favorites Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) and Qaletaqa Walker (Michael Greyeyes) in Season Four should keep watching.

When asked by a fan during his New York Comic Con Q&A why the two characters were “ignored” in Season Four after playing big roles in Season Three, Kirkman said the characters could resurface in the near future.

“Ignored is a strong word. Left to be intriguing,” he said. “It’s possible that there may be some things revealed there if you stay tuned.”

After that same fan raised issue with the “downgraded” role for Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), the last-surviving member of the Clark clan, Kirkman disagreed.

“But if you are wanting for more Alicia in your storyline, stay tuned for Season Five,” Kirkman said.

Season Three ended with Nick (Frank Dillane) blowing up the Gonzalez Dam, the fallout of which was dealt with off-screen in Season Four, which jumped over a year into the future. Viewers learned through dialogue Madison (Kim Dickens) reunited with her children and rescued Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), nursing him back to health before the group would go on to found the Dell Diamond baseball stadium community that was ultimately destroyed by enemy group the Vultures.

Daniel was last seen being shot in the face by Strand before witnessing the dam explosion after Walker and his right-hand man, Crazy Dog (Justin Rain), provided cover for Nick during his standoff with Proctor John (Ray McKinnon) and his gang. The pair walked off together, intending to head north and track down their people.

In its Season Four finale, Fear may have revealed how it intends to bring back the missing Daniel Salazar next season: by way of the tapes belonging to video documentarian Al (Maggie Grace), as the video diaries will be used by Morgan (Lennie James) and company to seek out survivors in need of help.

An earlier episode in the season offered a closer look at the labels on Al’s growing collection of tapes, with one reading “DS.”

Showrunner Andrew Chambliss confirmed Daniel is “alive and out there,” telling TV Line “there is a very good chance that he will appear in the Walking Dead universe.”

Greyeyes criticized the series in recent weeks, saying the semi-rebooted show no longer resembles the one he took part in when Dickens was its star. With Madison having been killed off, Greyeyes said he has “lost the sense of it being the show I had first loved.”

Fear The Walking Dead has been renewed for a fifth season and will return in 2019.