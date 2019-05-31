Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Spoilers: New Character Missions and Crossover Details

Fear the Walking Dead returns on Sunday night with a new mission according to its showrunners. Following the lead of The Walking Dead‘s most recent season, Fear the Walking Dead is looking to remind its characters and audience that this is a scary world in which nobody should get comfortable. Furthermore, the sibling series is looking to define its characters more thoroughly and continue on some narrative threads left open in the original series.

Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss took over as showrunner on Fear the Walking Dead in its fourth season. In their sophomore year, the duo is on a mission. “We’re going to see what fear does to people in this world,” Golberg told US Weekly. “How does it impact the way people would view a group saying they’re here to help? What are the fears that everyone in our group has eternally about what they’re gonna do with themselves, beyond just their mission? What does life mean? Who am I beyond just survival? It’s going to be about conquering those fears.”

As for Dwight, one of the several highlights coming in Season 5 according to ComicBook.com’s review, his story will pick up slightly after it left off. “Last time we saw him, Daryl saved his life and told him to find Sherry and make it right, and he’s been trying to do that,” Goldberg said. “We’re gonna see where that journey has taken to him. … We will also find out some new information about Sherry that we didn’t know before.” Whether or not Christine Evangelista will reprise the role of Sherry remains unknown.

Dwight started as a member of Negan’s Saviors. His debut season came with the murder of Denise and he was easily identified as a villain. Over time, he worked to redeem himself and help thwart Negan. Still, he is seeking to continue such a path. “Like everyone in our group, he has done things in his past that he regrets. He’s someone who’s looking for redemption,” Goldberg said. “He was given a shot at redemption at the end of season 8. I think that’s something that unites everyone – from Morgan to Alicia to Strand, John Dorie, June, all the way down the line. Every single person in our group is not a saint. They all recognize that they’ve done things that they’re not proud of in their past and the way that they’ve chosen to get that redemption is to be altruistic, to go out and help people, sort of reversing their karma.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.