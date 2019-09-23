Fear the Walking Dead Fans React to Penultimate Episode of Season 5

Reactions to this week’s Fear the Walking Dead, the penultimate episode of Season 5, has some viewers calling the mostly documentary-style episode the worst of the season.

Sunday’s 515, “Channel 5,” explored the convoy’s troubles amid their hunt for a new place to call home. During their travels, newcomer cameraman Tom (Joe Massingill) lost his life — giving Fear its first selfie-related death.

“It was absolutely horrible, boring, and poorly written,” reads one comment replying to a tweet posted by the official Walking Dead Twitter account seeking fan reactions to the episode. “Enough of the hand held camera stuff.”

Another commentator agreed, writing, “What utter crap this season has been. Enough found footage crap. Way to turn interesting characters into cardboard cut outs. Put this series out of its misery.”

What utter crap this season has been. Enough found footage crap. Way to turn interesting characters into cardboard cut outs. Put this series out of its misery. — Scott Blackie (@scottblackie77) September 23, 2019

Last week, when Talking Dead turned to Twitter to collect questions for showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg ahead of their appearance on the chat show for the Season 5 finale, fans openly aired their grievances with the writer-producers. Some upset viewers even called for Chambliss and Goldberg, who assumed showrunning duties from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4, to be sacked.

“Worst episode of the entire show,” reads a comment from one user who adds Fear “is so bad now with the current showrunners. They need to be fired as soon as [Season 5] is done!! [Season 6] will be worse if they stay! AMC needs to start listening and fire them!!”

Chambliss and Goldberg have already planned Season 6, officially announced by AMC during the Walking Dead spinoff’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in July. It was there the showrunners said Season 5 will end with a major change that will reinvent Fear for Season 6.

That big change is “something that we’re very excited about, and it’s really going to change the narrative approach of how we tell stories in Season 6,” Chambliss later told TVLine. “I don’t want to give away any more details than that.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs its Season 5 finale, “End of the Line,” Sunday, Sep. 29 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.