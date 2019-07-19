Fear the Walking Dead Season 5B: First Details, New Cast Members and Trailer Revealed

Fear the Walking Dead will return with its Season 5B premiere in the style of The Office, producers revealed Friday at San Diego Comic-Con.

The “found footage”-style episode will explore the crew through the lens of confessionals captured by video journalist Althea (Maggie Grace) some time after — spoiler — surviving the meltdown of a nearby nuclear plant in Sunday’s mid-season finale, “Is Anybody Out There?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After confirming Fear has been renewed for its sixth season on AMC, its Hall H panel confirmed the addition of new cast members Colby Minifie (Jessica Jones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Peter Jacobson (House, The Americans) and newcomer Colby Hollman in unknown roles.

Fans can also look forward to series veteran Rubén Blades, who plays Daniel Salazar and who is an accomplished singer-songwriter, singing on the show before Season 5 ends.

The remainder of the season will also deal with the fallout from Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) exposure to the blood of a walker that has been contaminated by radiation.

“When I first read it, I did call up [the producers] and I was like, ‘Yo, what’s happening?’ And I got a few details, but of course I cannot say anything,” Debnam-Carey told TV Line at Comic-Con when asked about the scary moment from Season 5A’s penultimate episode.

“I can say it’s this one moment where we really see Alicia try and embrace people and finally reach out and see that it’s important to let other people in and try to become this family rather than just being a killing machine or putting herself in the position of warrior. And it’s almost like kind of quite funny that she then does that, and suddenly it’s like she’s already in jeopardy straight away again after trying to help people and not being on her own. It’s interesting, for sure.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs its mid-season 5 finale Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c on AMC before returning to the network with its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 11. The episode will be followed by The Walking Dead Season 10 Preview Special.