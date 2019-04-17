‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Photos Released

Fear the Walking Dead is gearing up for its fifth season with AMC releasing a new batch of photos offering a new look at the survivors in Texas. The AMC series will carry out its second spinoff within the Dead universe as The Walking Dead‘s Austin Amelio joins the cast as Dwight, following the lead of Lennie James and his Morgan Jones character. Of course, original characters from Fear the Walking Dead are also featured in the photos.

“Heading into season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place,” reads the official plot synopsis published by AMC.

“With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.”

Check out the photos from Season Five of Fear the Walking Dead in the gallery below!

Season Five of Fear the Walking Dead is set to make a big impact of the Dead universe as a whole.

“What I will say is Fear the Walking Dead is coming up in June, and there is a story in the first half of the season that has to do with one of these greater stories of the universe that will bring in some of the things that all of you guys have seen before, and it will expand it out just a little bit more, and then we’ll have an announcement,” Dead universe chief content office Scott Gimple teased when promising a slew of announcements and a big 2020 for the growing Walking Dead Universe.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.