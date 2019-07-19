Fear the Walking Dead Renewed for Season 6

The ever-expanding universe of The Walking Dead has no plans of stopping any time soon. The flagship series is set to begin its 10th season October, a new spinoff is currently in the works with plans to premiere in 2020, and now the life of Fear the Walking Dead has been extended. Fear the Walking Dead‘s current fifth season won’t be its last, as the show has been renewed for Season 6.

Fear’s big news was made during the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Friday afternoon. Walking Dead boss Scott Gimple announced the renewal to the crowd in attendance and the news was unveiled on Twitter immediately after.

“[Scott Gimple] announces Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for Season 6,” reads a tweet from the official Walking Dead Twitter account.

There are endless stories that Fear can explore in its sixth season, considering how expansive the world of the series has recently revealed itself to be. One potential storyline could follow Dwight’s relationship with his wife Sherry, who ran away while they were both appearing on The Walking Dead.

Dwight has been searching for Sherry for some time now and the trail seemingly ended in a recent episode of the series. Sherry left Dwight one last letter, telling him to stop searching for her and live for something else. While this felt like the end of that storyline, showrunner Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg revealed that there may still be more to tell.

“When Dorie reveals the truth to Dwight and gives him Sherry’s final letter, it’s a huge gut-punch for Dwight. But Sherry’s words are also a turning point for Dwight,” they said.”She said she doesn’t want him to get killed trying to find her. She doesn’t want his search for her to stop him from living. That final line of her letter — ‘Find a reason to live, and live’ — is massively important.”

Are you looking forward to more Fear the Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments!