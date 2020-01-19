Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Time Jump Makes Walking Dead Crossover Theory Possible

A time jump in the upcoming sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead could signal a looming crossover with The Walking Dead. Season 6 of Fear will be “playing around” with time, as revealed by TWD chief content officer and franchise architect Scott Gimple, making it possible the spinoff is moved closer to or catches up with the timeline established in Season 9 of the flagship show: following the disappearance and presumed death of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), The Walking Dead jumped six years into the future and is now set a decade into the apocalypse. Action on Fear Season 5 took place roughly seven months before Rick’s disappearance from Virginia, placing it years behind the events of both The Walking Dead and TWD: World Beyond.

“[A time jump] is something we’re playing around with for the future, and time is actually going to be played around with on this season of Fear the Walking Dead,” Gimple told Entertainment Weekly when asked if a potential time jump could bring Fear closer in step with the other two shows. “Yeah, who knows? I would love to get to be like Crisis on Infinite Earths. That would be super cool, but that’s way down the line.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths is a multi-part crossover event series aired on The CW, bringing together the casts of interconnected shows Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

A Walking Dead crossover event of a similar caliber may be down the line, but in Fear Season 6, Gimple said, “We’re going to see a lot of time pass. There is a lot of time that can pass, yeah.”

In June 2019, ComicBook.com speculated Fear might have already secretly crossed over with The Walking Dead: before Jadis-slash-Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) spots a gravely wounded Rick washed ashore in the wake of a bridge explosion, indistinct shouting can be heard over her walkie talkie. It was speculated these voices could belong to Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Rick’s old allies Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Morgan (Lennie James), despite Fear taking place primarily in Texas.

A voice possibly belonging to Morgan appears to ask about a bridge before another voice, possibly belonging to Dwight, yells, “Rick! He blew it to stop the herd!” In what could be the biggest hint, a voice that is almost surely Alicia’s can be heard through static saying, “Move north, break up the rest. Fire some guns!”

Morgan: Is that the bridge?

Dwight: Rick! He blew it to stop the herd!

Alicia: Move north, break up the rest. Fire some guns! https://t.co/00IJE1ibPJ — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 3, 2019

Because The Walking Dead promptly jumped six years ahead after Rick’s rescue and disappearance aboard a helicopter belonging to CRM — a shadowy organization who crossed over into Fear Season 5 — audiences never saw the immediate fallout of that situation. If Alicia, Dwight and Morgan were present in Virginia the day of Rick’s disappearance, TWD Universe could one day return to the events of the largely unseen six-year period that was skipped over in the final minutes of Lincoln’s exit episode, 905, “What Comes After.”

This subsequently validates dedicating an entire episode to Althea (Maggie Grace) encountering CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), a plot thread largely left untouched in later episodes of Fear Season 5, leaving Al as the keeper of a deadly secret that could point towards Rick Grimes.

Interestingly, Gimple and Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg refused to confirm an exact timeline for Season 5 of the spinoff when approached with the question during an April 2019 convention, but the three creatives had determined when all events took place: Chambliss and Goldberg said their office holds a calendar “with the exact date and year” of the timeline, jokingly adding it’s so specific and detailed it keeps track of events “down to the minute.”

The theory proving true is dependant on Morgan surviving the cliffhanger that ended Season 5: he was shot and left for dead by Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie), with a cut to black leaving his fate currently undetermined when a pack of walkers moved in to feast. Because Morgan was never confirmed dead, he likely somehow survived the ordeal — and might once again cross paths with CRM, so far the sole entity linking all three Walking Dead shows.

TWD Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC ahead of the Season 6 premiere of Fear later this year. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.