Fear the Walking Dead Adds New Series Regular for Season 6

The Walking Dead universe continues to grow, as 2020 will see the addition of several new characters to the AMC horror franchise. A third series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is launching in the spring, and Fear the Walking Dead will see a brand new character join the fray. The already expansive cast will be adding young actress Zoe Colletti to its ranks in the upcoming sixth season. Colletti looks to have a big impact on the show, being brought on as a series regular in her first season.

Deadline broke the news on Friday that Colletti, star of this year’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, would be joining the cast of Fear the Walking Dead in Season 6, playing a “pivotal role that will unfurl as the season progresses.” No other details regarding Colletti’s role have been revealed at this time.

In addition to the casting of Colletti, two current Fear cast members have been promoted from recurring characters to series regulars. Mo Collins and Colby Hollman, who play Sarah and Wes, respectively, will have their roles expanded in the upcoming installment of the series.

Fear the Walking Dead has already tried to set itself apart from its predecessor with a unique storytelling structure, a point that it looks to double down on in Season 6. The Walking Dead‘s chief content officer Scott Gimple said earlier this year that the new season will be totally different than anything the franchise has done in the past.

“With a 16-episode season, two halves of eight make for good arcs. I will say that on Fear the Walking Dead, the way that the stories are going to be told next year are going to be very different than the other two shows,” Gimple explained on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast. “It’s just gonna have an almost entirely different format.

“I think we’ve seen just such wonderful stories on that show that have been, like, deeply focused on character and really shining a light on single or a couple of characters an episode, with beginnings, middles and ends, and that’s what we’re looking towards on that show.”

