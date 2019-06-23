Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Episode 4: Skidmark

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season. The episode comes on the . heels of Daniel Salazar’s return to the series two weeks and one week after Austin Amelio carried out the second Dead universe crossover bringing his Dwight character from The Walking Dead to the spinoff show.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×04 is titled, “Skidmark.” The official synopsis for Skidmark reads, “Charlie makes a friend, while Strand, Wendell, and Sarah’s rescue mission hits a snag. Elsewhere, Alicia, Luciana, and Morgan struggle to fulfill their mission.” The episode is directed by Tara Nicole Weyr on a script from Samir Mehta.

As the story goes, Althea is still missing an Alicia and Morgan’s group is on the hunt for her captors. The only clues known so far are that soldiers wearing black suits seem to be responsible for her capture. These soldiers hail from the same group which took Rick Grimes away from Alexandria in a helicopter on The Walking Dead. In Sunday’s new episode, major developments regarding Althea’s disappearance will be revealed.

Speaking to Comicbook.com in an exclusive interview, Fear the Walking Dead‘s Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo opened up about the potential for more clues regarding the now famous three ring logo seen on Rick’s captor’s helicopter and the maps possessed by the mystery people who took Althea.

“Keep your eyes peeled,” Domingo said. “There’ll be more, but I think there’s a lot of, I don’t know, communities crossing each other and starting to cross. As we keep expanding in our universe, I think we’re coming in contact with more people who are linked to others. It’s just like living in L.A. and New York. You have a friend of a friend who knows a friend, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I can’t believe you know John from Long Island.’ You’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s my cousin.’ It’s like that.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.