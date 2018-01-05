‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Bringing In The New World Order Already?

The New World Order story might be coming to The Walking Dead earlier and differently than anyone could have imagined: in Fear the Walking Dead Season Four.

The first issue of the six issue New World Order arc in The Walking Dead comics hit shelves on Wednesday. Among several major reveals with the new Commonwealth community is the fact their population of 50,000 celebrates sports leagues and concerts in a massive stadium. The stadium is so large and well kept that it is visible from outside of the Commonwealth’s walls.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fear the Walking Dead is filming its fourth season in at the Dell Diamond Stadium in Austin, Texas. Does that stadium belong to the Commonwealth?

The crossover may well lead to the two Walking Dead shows merging into one, ultimately bringing the survivors of Fear into The Walking Dead permanently (or for as long as they last). Originally, the safe bet was Morgan Jones would be leading them back to Alexandria but the reveals in issue #175 have provided this new theory.

All of this theory assumes the Fear the Walking Dead crossover with Morgan Jones is a future version of the Lennie James character, having survived The Walking Dead Season Eight and journeyed to the new location.

What if Morgan Jones is the first to discover the Commonwealth community with his Fear the Walking Dead pals, following what would be a massive time jump for the sibling series? Prior to the Commonwealth’s full introduction, theories swirled regarding the helicopter Rick saw earlier in The Walking Dead Season Eight. No group has claimed it as their own just yet, leave the door open for the Commonwealth to be scouting the area, meaning they already exist in the world of the TV series.

Could The Walking Dead be the show which is actually merging into the other, though? The core series moving its setting from Alexandria or, at least, adding the Fear-introduced Commonwealth to its narrative? Of course, this would mean the cast of The Walking Dead would have to sever their Georgia roots to move filming to Austin, Texas, at least in large part, which seems highly unlikely.

Furthering the theory: take a look at the new cast members added to Fear the Walking Dead for its fourth season. Jenna Elfman might be the TV version of Stephanie (or whoever the woman is on the cover of The Walking Dead issue #176) and Garret Dillahunt may be Lance Hornsby. After all, artist Charlie Adlard’s efforts on Hornsby bore a striking resemblance to Negan — a character Dillahunt was once campaigning for.

While it’s all speculation for now, the entire theory rides on Fear the Walking Dead Season Four taking place after The Walking Dead Season Eight. It also depends on the future of the New World Order story and how it may or may not be feasible for television.

The response to the New World Order’s first issue has been massively positive, giving the AMC shows more than enough reason to be eager to achieve it. The Walking Dead, however, is on course to complete the All Out War arc through the eight remaining episodes of Season Eight. They then have the Whisperer War to dive into, and a total of 50 issues to adapt before the arrival. If Fear the Walking Dead were to establish the exciting, world-building and brand new refreshing story ahead of The Walking Dead, fans of the TV series would share the same buzzing attitude as an unexpected, unpredictable, and mysterious future expands the zombie apocalypse’s world.

New issues of The Walking Dead publish monthly. The New World Order story arc is set to play out across six issues of The Walking Dead with the next installment, issue #176, set to release in February. The Walking Dead TV series returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.