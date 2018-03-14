Hear From ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Characters New & Old In New Promo

A new promotional video for Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season allows audiences to hear from its characters, both new and old.

Featured in the promo from Fear the Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account are newcomers Morgan Jones played by Lennie James, John Dorie played by Garret Dillahunt, Naomi played by Jenna Elfman, and Althea played by Maggie Grace. It is also a rare time when fans of Fear the Walking Dead‘s previous seasons get to hear from the characters they have come to know, such as Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark, Danay Garcia’s Luciana Galvez, Frank Dillane’s Nick Clark, Alycia Debna-Carey’s Alicia Clark, and Colman Domingo’s Victor Strand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the promo in the Instagram posted below!

“A new breed,” is certainly coming to Fear the Walking Dead.

The first review surfaced for Fear the Walking Dead‘s crossover Season Four on Tuesday. “The first two episodes are really just one extended Season 4 premiere. Without spoiling anything, the two halves of this episode deal with two different groups of characters who end up converging in really surprising ways,” Forbes reports. “We’re introduced to a new setting, lots of great new characters, and some fascinating new conflicts.”

While the timeline of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season remains a mystery, many expect the sibling series to AMC’s The Walking Dead to experience a considerable time jump which will line it up with a timeline set beyond The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.