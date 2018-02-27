First ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Crossover Season 4 Poster Released

The first poster for Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season has been released.

Teasing a follow-up to the events which ended the show’s third season on an exploding dam, the poster promoting the season which will crossover with sibling series The Walking Dead sees a hand reaching up out of water. Of course, in the Walking Dead world, this may well be a tease using the classic horror trope of an undead hand reaching above the surface.

Check out the Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 poster, as originally released by SpoilerTV, below!

Speaking to ComicBook.com during an exclusive After the Dead interview, executive producer of Fear the Walking Dead Greg Nicotero offered a touch of new insight regarding the upcoming season.

“I can tell you that Andrew [Chambliss] and Ian [Goldberg], the showrunners, have put together an amazing team of writers,” Nicotero said. “The scripts are fantastic. I couldn’t be more happy with the direction of the story, where they’re going, the new casting, all the new people that have come into it. I’m really enjoying it, you know? I’ve been down to Austin a couple of times. I’m much more involved in Fear the Walking Dead than I have been in the past, because of the fact that I have a little bit of time in between Walking Dead.

“And as a matter of fact, I was reading the mid-season premiere script for Fear the Walking Dead right before this call. So we’re really, really dedicated to that show and the characters. And I think people are going to be really, really excited about it.”

Following The Walking Dead's Mid-Season Eight premiere on Sunday night, ComicBook.com's After the Dead will be live to recap Chandler Riggs' final episode with executive producer Greg Nicotero

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.