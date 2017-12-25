We Wish This Grand Theft Auto Walking Dead Game Was Real

An Grand Theft Auto-style The Walking Dead video game is exactly what the fans didn’t know they needed until someone created the perfect poster for it.

Shared to Reddit by user Skarstream, the poster below mashes up the Grand Theft Auto V poster with The Walking Dead‘s title and its characters. Such an open world video game would truly allow fans of the AMC zombie drama to immerse themselves into the apocalyptic setting like nothing before it.

Check out the poster below!

The Reddit post earned more than 1,400 votes of approval from users on The Walking Dead subreddit, proving fans are hungry for a truly great Walking Dead game (also proving the art work is quite impressive, as well).

Fans hoping for a great open world Walking Dead game might be in luck heading into 2018. Overkill will release its highly-anticipated The Walking Dead game, introducing new characters and exploring the apocalyptic world created in the Washington D.C. area. The first trailer for the game sent fans buzzing in anticipation of the game.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.