How To Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Online

If the buzz about The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight finale has brought your interested in the AMC zombie drama back to life, there are several ways to watch episodes from the most recent season.

The eight most recent episodes of The Walking Dead are not available on Hulu or Netflix. The entire season will come available on Netflix shortly after its blu-ray/DVD release in the fall, likely weeks before the Season Nine premiere. Hulu, however, will not get episodes of The Walking Dead.

Episode 8×01 through Episode 8×08 are available now on AMC’s official website until mid-February. To view the episodes on AMC’s site, viewers must log in with their cable or satellite provider’s information.

To purchase the episodes for $2.99 each, viewers can watch the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead Season Eight (and others) on Amazon and iTunes. Amazon Prime offers the episodes as a part of their subscription price.

“Last season, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet,” the Season Eight synopsis reads. “With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be. Feeling powerless under Negan’s rules and demands, Rick advocated the group play along. But seeing that Negan couldn’t be reasoned with, Rick began rallying together other communities affected by the Saviors. And with the support of the Hilltop and Kingdom, they finally have enough fire power to contest the Saviors.”

“This season, Rick brings ‘All Out War’ to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive,” the synopsis goes on. “Up until now, survival has been the focus of Rick and our group, but it’s not enough. They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live. So that they can rebuild. As with any battle, there will be losses. Casualties. But with Rick leading the Alexandrian forces, Maggie leading the Hilltop, and King Ezekiel leading the Kingdom — Negan and the Saviors’ grip on this world may finally be coming to an end.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.