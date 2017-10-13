Josh McDermitt’s Reacts to Huge ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 100 Script

Whether or not he’s Team Negan or Team Family, Josh McDermitt was blown away by the script for The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode.

Achieving such a milestone is not being taken lightly by the cast and crew of the AMC series. With the Season Eight premiere set to unleash its enormity in just over a week, Josh McDermitt was more than ready to share his reaction while speaking to ComicBook.com on the episode’s set.

“Episode 100 is huge in itself,” McDermitt said. “It’s massive.”

Of course, fans of The Walking Dead have been hearing hype about “massive” episodes that will “blow their minds” for years now. It’s a fact McDermitt is aware of, but still promises something more.

“I feel like we always say that for whatever premiere or finale, whether it’s mid-season, or you know, otherwise,” McDermitt said. “They’ll go ‘Oh, it’s big!’ And after a while, at least for me, I don’t know how the fans take it, or how you guys take it, but it sounds like we’re saying the same thing over and over again.”

Then, he actually got to know the episode.

“As I read this script, I’m thinking ‘God, I gotta read that again to comprehend everything,’” McDermitt said. “It’s a big, big episode, and that’s exciting. I think that the script does this century mark, if you will, justice and it’s exiting to go to war. You know? I don’t think that’s a secret. We started to see that start in episode 16 or last year, so I just think that there are probably gonna be other big milestone events from the comics that play out on the series, as it’s always been, but I’m not gonna discuss whether or not any of those are contained within this episode.”

