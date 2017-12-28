Khary Payton Shares ‘The Walking Dead’ & ‘Teen Titans Go!’ Mashup Fanart

Khary Payton’s worlds of King Ezekiel and Cyborg have collided in a piece of fan art.

The actor who is currently playing both roles on AMC’s The Walking Dead and Teen Titans Go!, respectively, shared a photo on Twitter which blends key physical characteristics of both characters into one. “Happy day after,” Payton wrote with the photo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the tweet and the photo below as designed by Oscar Rodriguez!

Happy Day After 😁 pic.twitter.com/7kMnq3Pifn — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) December 26, 2017

Payton became the voice of Cyborg, the DC Comics character, for the first time in Teen Titans Go! back in 2013. He is set to reprise the role for the Teen Titans Go! To the Movies film in 2018. He joined The Walking Dead in 2016, debuting in the second episode of its seventh season. He retains the part, despite his character’s iconic comic book death having been teased in Season 8.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.