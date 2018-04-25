Lauren Cohan Confirmed For ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9

Maggie will returning to The Walking Dead for Season Nine, after all.

Lauren Cohan revealed she has reached an agreement with AMC to return to the zombie show while promoting her Mile 22 movie from STX Films (which had a full presentation on Tuesday night) at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

“I’m going back,” Cohan told EW. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” As for whether or not Maggie will indeed be pitted against Rick and Michonne as was teased in the Season Eight finale only weeks ago, Cohan can’t comment. In fact, she can’t such much else other than she will be there.

“You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good,” she said.

During The Walking Dead‘s production off-season, Cohan shot Mile 22 with co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey. Shortly after word of the actress’ contract with AMC having expired after the show’s eighth season, she signed on for a new ABC pilot by the name of Whiskey Cavalier. The status of Whiskey Cavalier is unknown at this point.

Should the AMC show choose to put Maggie against her longtime ally Rick Grimes, Andrew Lincoln is prepared for a dramatic season.

“She’s terrifying. When she comes full-Cohan, that emotional force is like a freakin’ hurricane,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “It’s crazy. That’s a big turn. It makes for a very interesting set up for this year, certainly. I’m excited. She’s a wonderful actress, LC. She’s so true. When she hits it, there’s nobody like her. I think it’s wonderful that she’s got this power as a performer and also the stage that Maggie now has in the show and in the community, what she represents, I think it makes for a formidable force.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.