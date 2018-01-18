Lauren Cohan On Glenn And Hershel’s Presences In ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead has put Maggie through more tragedy than most characters on the show, prompting the character to take her gloves off and start swinging back.

In the The Walking Dead‘s most recent episode, Maggie shot a Savior in cold blood to send a message to Negan and his group. Such a move contradicts the lifestyle preached by her late father Hershel and slain husband Glenn but Lauren Cohan says her character has them in mind.

“I think that these actions definitely ripple through her, as we saw at the end of episode 8,” Cohan told EW. “She is so determined to take some kind of action when they get back from their conversation at the road with Simon, and so shaken up. This has honestly been like the wave hitting the shore since losing Glenn. I just think there’s only so much that a person can take, and in the aftermath of all of this happening, she really does need to put her foot down and show that she’s running the f—ing show at the Hilltop, and show that she’s going to direct things there. This definitely sends that message.”

More specifically, her fallen family members are echoed in her mind as she pushes back. “She’s thinking about Hershel and Glenn and where she’s come from and what she now needs to do and how she now needs to suit up. I don’t think she regrets doing it, but she does feel it. This is just an armament that is becoming more and more necessary for her. It’s just one of the hard decisions that we’re going to see her having to make.”

Cohan does admit, the move was in part “repulsive revenge” but her character will continue down a path of vengeance toward Negan when the AMC show returns.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.