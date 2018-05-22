Horror Legends Assembling At Living Dead Weekend in Pennsylvania

Some of the biggest names in the horror genre’s history will be assembling at Living Dead Weekend in Monroeville, Pennsylvania in June.

Among the several talented and renowned horror genre filmmakers attending or Tom Savini of Night of the Living Dead and From Dusk Till Dawn, Scott Reiniger of Dawn of the Dead and Knightriders, Gaylen Ross of Dawn of the Dead and Creepshow, Ken Foree of Dawn of the Dead and The Midnight Man, and Greg Nicotero of The Walking Dead and Evil Dead 2.

The convention will also feature a reunion event of the crew George A. Romero‘s Dawn of the Dead in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary. Joining the festivities will be 40 members of the cast and crew, including Renee Banks, Michael D. Lies, Jeanie Jeffries, Paul Musser, Eugene Clark, Melissa Dunlap, Tony Buba, Debra Gordon, Christine Romero, Charles Gordon, Tom Deubensky, Ed Letteri, Richard France, Ralph Langer, Michael Savini, Robert Saunders, Cary Streiner, and Marty Schiff.

The Living Dead Weekend takes place from noon on Friday, June 8 through 5:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 10 at the Monroeville Mall. A weekend pass to the event goes for $35. Friday and Sunday tickets go for $20 each, while Saturday admissions prices at $25, with VIP passes available for $100. VIP access gets guests a swag bag, admission to the Mixer Pary, and a more intimate part of Saturday night, including a bar and food.

“A fan convention like no other, the reunion of both the place the movie takes place and all of the people who made it, from the lead actors to your favorite screen zombies, to the people behind the scenes that made it all happen, it’s all here in the form of a huge fan gathering and convention,” the Living Dead Weekend’s official site says.

In honor of the late George Romero, Night of the Living Dead‘s director, the Living Dead Weekend has launched a fundraiser to have a memorial bust built to commemorate him.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to Savini overseeing Paul Musser reprising his role as the Airport Zombie from Dawn of the Dead for the first time since filming the popular sequence which saw his zombified head rising over the horizon, with full make-up being applied for the first time since the film’s production.

For more information on the event, to buy tickers, or to figure out which hotels are the best to stay at, head over to Living Dead Weekend’s official website!