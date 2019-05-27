Rumor Claims Marvel Studios Eyeing Walking Dead Star for Phase 4 Role

A new rumor claims former Walking Dead star David Morrissey, who played the villainous Governor in seasons 3 and 4 of the zombie drama, is being eyed by Marvel Studios for one of several unidentified roles in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios are a big fan of David Morrissey and are considering multiple roles for him for Phase 4. — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) May 27, 2019

Should Morrissey win a role, he’ll join Walking Dead stars Danai Gurira (Okoye), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Maximiliano Hernández (Jasper Sitwell) and Ross Marquand (Red Skull) in the shared MCU.

In December, Wardell leaked multiple Avengers: Endgame spoilers that ultimately proved true when the Marvel blockbuster released in April. Wardell spoiled Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) cause of death, Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) new physique, and cameos by Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford), Brock Rumlow (Frank Grillo), and Edwin Jarvis (James D’Arcy).

The mysterious account has since claimed Marvel Comics players Moondragon, Lylla, and the High Evolutionary will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Doctor Strange 2 will include Clea and Brother VooDoo.

Wardell also shed light on projects allegedly in the works at Marvel Studios, including potential Thunderbolts and Black Knight franchises.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige earlier confirmed Spider-Man: Far From Home will end Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it swings into theaters July 2.

The studio is now developing a Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow solo movie, the cosmic-set Eternals, with Angelina Jolie attached to star, and Shang-Chi. Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted Marvel will reveal its Phase 4 plans sometime this summer, potentially at D23 Expo in August.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year.

“As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Marvel Studios currently has eight dates staked throughout July 2022.