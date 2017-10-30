Michael Traynor’s Hilarious ‘The Walking Dead’ Crossover Plan To Bring Nicholas Back, Kind Of

Though Nicholas’ last words on The Walking Dead were “Thank you,” the show’s creator is saying “No, thank you,” to Michael Traynor‘s idea for the big crossover.

After all, the idea is mostly one which centers around Traynor heading back to the apocalypse since he had so much fun working on The Walking Dead before Nicholas bowed out atop of dumpster surrounded by zombies in Episode 6×03, Thank You.

“I pitched it to Robert Kirkman once,” Traynor said. “I said, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be awesome if Nicholas had a slightly more heroic twin on the west coast. Robert was really cool. He goes, ‘Interesting idea. Interesting idea. You’re never writing for me, ever!’ So, I guess it wasn’t so interesting of an idea.”

While it’s unlikely we’ll ever see Traynor, Nicholas, or Nicholas’ heroic twin brother in the world of The Walking Dead, the actor proudly reflects on his work and character arc while being a part of the AMC series.

“One of the great things I think they talk about, and that’s a fantastic thing about the show, is he was a complex character,” Traynor says of Nicholas. “Just when there was a sense of redemption, just when they were beginning to get excited about what storylines this man with a more noble heart could portray, Nicholas was stolen from them. They talk about the heartache and the missing that. Season ago, people are still living with the narrative wounds and i keeps them going back for more.”

Still, Traynor is a little bitter that Negan was able to do in one swing what Nicholas couldn’t do in several gunshots, punches, and herds of zombies: kill Glenn. “All of Nicholas’ efforts were upstaged by a bat,” Traynor said. “It’s made me hate baseball! I hate baseball because of you Negan!”

If Nicholas had survived, however, Traynor insists he wouldn’t have been as afraid of Negan as some may expect. “I don’t think he was scared of people,” Traynor said. “It was the walkers.”

“I think he would’ve been on Rick’s side and fought on.”

