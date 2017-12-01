Negan Finds Sanctuary In New ‘The Walking Dead’ Preview

A preview for The Walking Dead issue #174 has been released, showcasing Negan’s fortunate solo journey through the apocalypse.

After being cast out by Alexandria with the Hilltop’s Dante trailing him, Negan has found refuge in the back of an abandoned truck. Based on the preview released by The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard, however, it is possible this refuge may not last. The undead have already caught on to Negan’s trail.

Check out the preview of the Skybound/Image Comics series in the tweet below.

It’s time for your very first look of #TWD #174. Out on December 6th. Enjoy. STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE STEWART. pic.twitter.com/dxNzZlIYcv — Charlie Adlard (@CharlieAdlard) December 1, 2017

Though the issue reveals the steps being taken on Nega’s journey, it keeps the New World Order group a secret after their first appearance in the most recent issue. At the end of issue #173, Michonne’s group which had recently journeyed through Pittsburgh was cornered by a heavily armed and clearly advanced group.

On the cover of issue #175, set to hit shelves in January, the New World Order looks to be making their presence known. This might indicate issue #173 being a Negan-centric batch of pages with Michonne’s group not returning until next month.

The Walking Dead issue #174 hits shelves on December 6, 2017. The Walking Dead TV series has two episodes remaining in 2017, airing Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.