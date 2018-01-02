New World Order Takes Michonne’s Group In ‘Walking Dead’ Preview

A new preview for The Walking Dead issue #175 has been released, showing a scary encounter with the New World Order.

Last seen in issue #173, Michonne’s group was set on a course to meet Stephanie’s people — a woman Eugene had befriended over the radio. After trekking through Pittsburgh and far north of Alexandria, the group ran into a batch of soldiers bearing heavy arms. Now, with the New World Order group featured on the cover of issue #175, the issue’s preview sees the group returning for a rough encounter.

Issue #175 is part one of a six issue arc coming to The Walking Dead under the New World Order title. “This jaw-dropping new story arc of the bestselling The Walking Dead will feature all new friends, all new enemies, all new threats, and will appropriately be called, New World Order,” The Walking Dead publisher Skybound said of the arc.

The Walking Dead issue #175 hits shelves in comic book stores on Wednesday. The Walking Dead TV series returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.